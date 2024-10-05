Carlo Ancelotti has offered a short but firm update on Dani Carvajal’s injury.

Carvajal was stretchered off in the added time at the end of Real Madrid’s 2-0 La Liga win over Villarreal.

The veteran full back was in agony as medics attended to him on the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu pitch with Los Blancos fans preparing themselves for bad news in the coming days.

Ancelotti was unable to offer a significant update, but confirmed post-match his view that the injury is ‘very serious’, and the squad are devastated.

The Italian coach also stated Carvajal will go for immediate tests in a Madrid hospital tonight and be assessed by the club doctor again tomorrow.

The situation looks bleak for the 32-year-old with teammate Fede Valverde claiming his screams of pain were heard by everyone in proximity to the stricken full back.

“Dani Carvajal’s shouts were heard, which is something that doesn’t happen every day. We’re going to support him with whatever we can”, he said after the game.

More news is expected tomorrow, but multiple reports claim the initial prognosis is bad, with those involved convinced he will be out of action for a long time.