Carlo Ancelotti issues worrying Vinicius Junior injury update

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 05: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 05, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Carlo Ancelotti is concerned Vinicius Junior could be set for a spell on the sidelines through injury.

On a night of mixed emotions in the Spanish capital, Ancelotti was left looking for positives, despite securing a 2-0 home La Liga win over Villarreal.

Veteran defender Dani Carvajal was stretchered off in agony at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with Ancelotti confirming he suffered a ‘serious knee injury’.

Carvajal will undergo tests in the coming days but the prognosis indicates he will be out until at least 2025.

Vinicius netted a wonder goal to seal the result in Madrid, but he was withdrawn in the closing stages with a shoulder problem, and Ancelotti is concerned.

“He’s blocked. He had a problem with his cervical spine. He’s in pain and they’re going to do tests on him in the next few hours”, as per reports from Diario AS.

The first step is expected to be a check to see if he can join up with Brazil for international duty next week with the early updates hinting he will not feature for the Samba Boys in their incoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.