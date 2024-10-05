Bayern Munich open to La Liga transfer offers on Bryan Zaragoza

Bryan Zaragoza could make a permanent La Liga return from Bayern Munich next summer.

The Spain international has endured a tough time in Bavaria with his playing chances reduced following an unusual transfer move.

Zaragoza initially agreed to join the Bundesliga giants from Granada in December 2023 but with the move delayed until the start of the 2024/25 season.

He eventually moved in February, due to injuries in the Bayern camp, and they paid a €4m early release compensation fee to Granada.

He failed to convince Vincent Kompany over the summer and agreed a loan to Osasuna for 2024/25 and he is back in form in Pamplona.

Barcelona were previously linked with an offer for the 23-year-old, before his switch to Germany, and that interest could be revived in 2025.

As per the latest from transfer expert Matteo Moretto, via Mundo Deportivo, Bayern Munich could look to offload him and Barcelona might revive their link.

Osasuna have no purchase clause in their agreement and Bayern Munich are likely to demand around €12m as a transfer fee.