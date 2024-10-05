Barcelona scouted two players at Porto-Manchester United Europa League clash

Barcelona are already looking ahead to the 2025 summer transfer window, and there are several positions that could be targeted. Sporting director Deco has been busy establishing possible signing options, and his most recent scouting expedition took him to his former club FC Porto.

The club is aware of the need to sign a goalkeeper next summer, and one of the names on the table is Marcin Bulka from Nice. Bulka, curiously, is the goalkeeper who has replaced Szczęsny at the national team of Poland. @sport pic.twitter.com/KJGJy7KW7h — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 5, 2024

As revealed by Relevo, Deco was present at Thursday’s Europa League match between Porto and Manchester United, which ended in a 3-3 draw. It’s reported that two players were looked at: Diogo Costa and Nico Gonzalez.

Costa is one of the long-term goalkeeping options that Barcelona are considering. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s season-ending knee injury has brought forward this discussion, and a move could be sought in 2025. In Nico’s case, he can be re-signed for €30m as per a buy-back clause, although this expires at the closing of next summer’s transfer window.

Barcelona could be very busy next summer, especially if they do finally secure a return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule. A clear idea of their targets is not known now, and it’s unlikely to be known until the weeks before the transfer window opens next July.