Barcelona on course to renew key player’s contract until 2026

Barcelona have had a sensational start to the season, and Robert Lewandowski had spearheaded them in these early stages. The veteran striker has scored nine in 10 since the beginning of the campaign, with his latest goals having come in the midweek victory against Young Boys.

Lewandowski’s form has taken off under Hansi Flick. Last season, there were serious concerns about his ability to continue at the highest level, but in the last 10 matches, he has answered his critics resoundingly.

Lewandowski has started all 10 matches that Barcelona have played, and as per Sport, this has him well on course to have his contract automatically extended by an additional 12 months. His current deal ends in June, but if he plays close to 50% of the Catalans’ matches this season, it would extend to 2026.

If Lewandowski can carry on the form he has shown in recent months, Barcelona would have little problem in keeping him for longer. However, his prominence should gradually start to decline, given that he is now 36 years of age.