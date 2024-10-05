Barcelona in final stages of negotiating €140m-per-year contract that would ensure 1:1 return

For most of 2023, Barcelona have been negotiating with Nike over a new sponsorship agreement. The Catalans believe that their current deal with the American company is outdated, which is why a new contract is being sought.

Recently, varying reports have emerged on the negotiations: some have said that a deal is close, while others claim that it won’t happen in the near future. However, the latest to come out have delivered positive news for Barcelona supporters.

According to Marca, Barcelona and Nike are negotiating the final details of their new agreement. A 10-year contract has been drawn up, which would see the Blaugrana being paid €140m per season.

Notably, it’s also reported that Barcelona would receive €150m from Nike as a signing bonus. This amount would be enough to ensure a return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule – as such, this can finally happen once the contract has been finalised by both parties.