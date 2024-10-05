Barcelona establish plan for Lionel Messi’s return in 125th anniversary celebrations

Barcelona are celebrating their 125th anniversary in 2024. An event is scheduled to place on the 29th of November, and the club’s idea is that several big names will return to make the occasion.

Planning for the celebrations has been ongoing for the last couple of years. Barcelona had hoped to be back at the newly-refurbished Spotify Camp Nou, although their return has recently been pushed back until April 2025 at the earliest. Nevertheless, a celebratory gala will still be taking place on the aforementioned date.

As reported by Relevo, Lionel Messi will be one of those asked to attend. A letter will be sent to him, in which his participation will be asked for.

Barcelona are planning to invite Lionel Messi and other club legends for the 125th anniversary celebration on November 29th. @MigRico pic.twitter.com/sdoMyE2HqS — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 5, 2024

However, there is no guarantee that Messi will be able to go because Inter Miami could still be in action in the MLS Play-offs. If that proves to be the case, Barcelona would ask him to submit a video message instead.