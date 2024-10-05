Barcelona confident of Gavi making return in time for El Clasico

It has been almost 11 months since Gavi suffered a serious knee injury whilst playing for Spain. The 20-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and damaged his meniscus during that incident last November, and since then, he has been working his way back to full fitness.

Gavi is very much in the final stages of his recovery. Last month, he was involved with his teammates during multiple training sessions, and Marca say that this also occurred on Friday, ahead of this weekend’s trip to Alaves.

All being well, it won’t be long before Gavi makes his return. As things stand, the club’s idea is for him to be included in a matchday squad before the end of October – interestingly, the final match of the month in the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu, where Barcelona will take on Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season.

It would be a major boost for Barcelona to have Gavi available for that match, even if he was not risked by Hansi Flick. It remains to be seen whether he can progress enough to be involved in that one.