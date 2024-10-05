Barcelona concerned about ramifications of Vitor Roque’s underwhelming start to Real Betis spell

During the summer, Vitor Roque was discarded by Barcelona. A permanent transfer had been sought, but in the end, the teenage striker ended up arriving at Real Betis on a season-long loan.

Official: Szczęsny has been registered in La Liga. pic.twitter.com/9WTI5PeYC0 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 5, 2024

Expectations were high for Roque, but so far, things are not going to plan. He has only managed a solitary goal (vs Leganes) in his six appearances to date, and the expectation is that he will be dropped for Sunday’s El Gran Derbi showdown against Sevilla.

As per Sport, Barcelona are concerned about Roque’s poor form, and also the ramifications of it if it were to continue. Club officials are viewing the Brazilian international’s time at the Benito Villamarin for him to be re-valued, which could allow a sale in 2025 or 2026. However, he is not showing enough at this stage for this to happen.

Patience is key with Roque. It’s a long season, and he has plenty of time to hit form. However, Barcelona will hope it happens sooner rather than later, and Betis will think the same.