Atletico Madrid are not putting a timeframe on Robin Le Normand’s return from a serious head injury.

The Spain international clashed heads with Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni in the final seconds of Los Rojiblancos’ 1-1 derby draw last weekend.

In the aftermath of the game, Le Normand was sent for tests, which confirmed a brain injury and a subdural hematoma.

All parties involved are opting for extreme caution, due to the severity of the issue, and he was not called up for Spain duty this month.

He will also miss a return to former club Real Sociedad this weekend to remain in Madrid and continue his recovery.

The expectation is that he should come back into the squad after the international break but the club will await updates on head injury protocol before making a call.

Veteran Axel Witsel is set to step in as cover in San Sebastian as Los Rojiblancos aim for a return to winning ways on Sunday night.