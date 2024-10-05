Ansu Fati offered January exit option by Barcelona

Ansu Fati could be offered a chance to leave Barcelona in January if he fails to break into their La Liga plans.

Fati returned to Catalonia this summer, determined to put his injury issues behind him, and revive his La Blaugrana career.

However, a fresh setback in preseason knocked his progress, and saw him playing catch up once again at the start of the league campaign.

Hansi Flick remains cautiously optimistic over the Spain international’s chances of a return but admitted it will take time.

Fati is yet to play a single minute of league action in 2024/25 with Flick only offering two Champions League substitute cameo appearances so far.

As per the latest from Diario Sport, the club are acutely aware of his frustration over a lack of action, but an immediate change does not look likely.

Fati could be offered another loan move in the second half of 2024/25, or if the right offer comes in, he could leave the club permanently.