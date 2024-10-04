Valencia’s struggles continue with La Liga stalemate at Leganes

Valencia were held to an almost inevitable 0-0 draw away at Leganes in La Liga’s Friday night action.

A stalemate in Madrid seemed on the cards from the first whistle at the Estadio Butarque as both sides continued their dreadful starts to the campaign.

One win each from eight games, before their meeting, underlined the issues for both teams, with Los Che boss Ruben Baraja under growing pressure.

Leganes are without a win since August and they were happy to dig in throughout the game and make life difficult for their visitors.

Neither side created anything until the closing stages, with Valentin Rosier and Diego Lopez denied at either end, but in truth, neither deserved a win.

Leganes ended the game with an xG of 0.51, with Valencia on 0.61, and Baraja could face a tricky few days as the campaign pauses for the October international break after the weekend’s action.

Images via Getty Images / One Football