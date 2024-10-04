Toni Kroos has offered a typically straightforward response of his legacy at Real Madrid.

The former German international opted to make a bold call at the end of the 2023/24 season as he decided against signing another contract extension in Madrid.

Kroos confirmed he would leave after Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League final win and retire from football completely after UEFA Euro 2024.

Despite rumours he could be convinced on a return, Kroos has stuck firmly to his stance, and the 34-year-old is enjoying his break from the game.

Kroos will attend Real Madrid’s home game against Villarreal this weekend, in his first trip back to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, but he is not dwelling on the past.

“It doesn’t do any good to talk about my exit”, he stated on the Einfach Mal Luppen podcast

“It’s a compliment to have been important, but you have to adapt.

“Real Madrid adapted when Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos left, they always adapt and keep winning.

“We won the Champions League twice without those two, although they were very important, absolute legends. The same thing will happen now.”

Kroos again reiterated his desire not to return to playing, and he is not yet considering a coaching role, despite his plan to open up a youth coaching academy in Madrid in 2025.