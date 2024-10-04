Rodri’s rehabilitation begins in tiny Spanish village

Spain star Rodri Hernandez has begun his long road to recovery after undergoing knee surgery.

The midfielder was forced off in the first half of Manchester City’s incredible 2-2 Premier League draw with title rivals Arsenal earlier this month.

The 28-year-old collapsed in agony at the Etihad Stadium before being substituted by the English champions.

After initial tests, Rodr flew to Madrid for major surgery, with his cruciate and meniscus ligaments repaired by Dr Manuel Leyes.

Pep Guardiola has since confirmed his campaign is over and the Catalan coach is not planning with him until the 2025/26 season.

Rodri will not immediately return to Manchester with the club sanctioning a break in the Spanish capital to allow for post-surgery to settle.

As per reports from Relevo, Rodri is recovering at his parents house in the village of Villanueva de la Cañada on the outskirts of Madrid.

There is no current timeframe over when he will return to Manchester, with Guardiola in regular contact with the 28-year-old, but his main physical recovery will not start until November at the earliest.