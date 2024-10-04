Antonio Rudiger would love to sign William Saliba for Real Madrid.

William Saliba has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the world. The Saint-Étienne graduate who joined the Gunners in the summer of 2019 has been a constant feature for them at the back in recent seasons. He has formed a dependable partnership with Gabriel Magalhães at the back and received a lot of plaudits from pundits and former players.

While his contract with the North London club runs until the summer of 2027, multiple top clubs are keen on prising him away. Real Madrid are one of the clubs who have been linked with the 23-year-old and their defensive mainstay Antonio Rudiger was asked about which defender he would like to sign during an interview.

He replied (h/t Fabrizio Romano): “I say William Saliba!”. “I’m very happy Militao! But there’s so many games, so we would rotate, so to have Saliba… it would be great.”

Rudiger and Militao are one of the best defensive partnerships in world football and the German international is quite happy playing alongside the Brazilian international. But, he is aware of the fact that they lack depth at the back and Saliba could just be the perfect fit for their team.

Given the number of games a team like Real Madrid features in, signing Saliba will help them form a strong defensive rotation. With Rudiger and Alaba on the wrong side of 30, the Arsenal star could be the best possible signing for Los Blancos.