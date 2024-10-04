Antonio Rudiger has revealed his choice of top three centre-backs in the World.

Antonio Rudiger was already considered one of the best defenders in the world during his time at Chelsea. The German international has further enhanced his reputation since moving to Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 and playing a key role in their Champions League and La Liga triumph last season.

The 31-year-old defender recently sat down for an interview with InsideScoopHQ. During the chat, Rudiger was asked to name his top three centre-backs, excluding himself.

The German star replied (h/t Fabrizio Romano): “I won’t do in order. Saliba, Van Dijk and Gabriel is pushing.”

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has done wonders for Liverpool at the back. The 33-year-old has been key to all the success the Reds have had in recent years and having watched him action during his time in the Premier League, it is quite understandable why Rudiger rates him so highly.

The Real Madrid mainstay talked highly about the Arsenal defensive pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel during his chat. The 23-year-old is one of the best young defenders in the world while the Brazilian international is making quite a name for himself with his consistent performances for the Gunners.