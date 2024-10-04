Real Madrid interested in Premier League ace Jhon Duran

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Jhon Duran of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wycombe Wanderers and Aston Villa at Adams Park on September 24, 2024 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are monitoring Aston Villa’s in-form striker Jhon Duran as a possible 2025 transfer option.

Los Blancos are rumoured to be open to bringing in another forward option despite their depth of attacking resources in the Spanish capital.

Duran is enjoying an incredible start to the campaign for Villa, primarily used as an impact substitute, with four Premier League goals.

He came off the bench in midweek, to score the winner in Villa’s first ever home UEFA Champions League game, up against Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

That goal catapulted the Colombian international to European attention and Real Madrid are rumoured to be keen on the 20-year-old who was previously linked with Barcelona over the summer.

As per reports from Football Insider, there is ‘concrete interest’ in Duran from the Spanish capital, but with his current contract running until 2028, Villa could demand in the region of £50m to even consider a sale next summer.