Mikel Merino handed shock Spain recall despite Arsenal fitness concern

Luis de la Fuente has named his squad for Spain’s October UEFA Nations League double header with Arsenal star Mikel Merino recalled.

De la Fuente’s team kicked off their campaign with a 0-0 draw in Serbia before cruising to a 4-1 win against Switzerland.

However, the defending European champions are facing injury issues in midfield, ahead of hosting Denmark in Murcia on October 12, and Serbia three days later in Cordoba.

De la Fuente has not made sweeping change to his latest squad but midfield trio Rodri, Dani Olmo and Marcos Llorente all miss out through injury.

The latter two were vital in Spain’s push to glory at UEFA Euro 2024, and Merino is expected to play a role, despite his lack of action with the Gunners.

Merino completed a late summer move to the Premier League, but was instantly sidelined with a shoulder injury, and only made his club debut in the 2-0 midweek UEFA Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal have not objected to his call cup and match action could actually be a benefit for the 28-year-old.