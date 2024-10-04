Luis de la Fuente confident on Spain contract extension

Luis de la Fuente is confident over agreeing a contract extension as Spain boss before the end of 2024.

De la Fuente’s rise from the La Roja underage ranks to senior team leader has been spectacular and the 63-year-old crowned that over the summer.

A dramatic UEFA Euro 2024 final win over England underlined his crucial impact on Spain’s developing team and he wants to extend his bond.

De la Fuente is still inside the contract he signed at the start of 2023 with his present deal running until the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, talks are ongoing between de la Fuente’s representatives and the RFEF over an increase until after Euro 2028, to allow him to defend the trophy.

“There are a very advanced conversations, I trust it will be resolved in December. When everything stabilises, I hope what was discussed is put into practice”, as per quotes from Marca.

Spain face two UEFA Nations League games this month as they host Denmark in Murcia on October 12 and Serbia three days later in Cordoba.