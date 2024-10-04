Lamine Yamal has picked up his first-ever La Liga Player of the Month award for a brilliant run of form in September.

As a mark of his incredible and constant development, the 17-year-old won his first Young Player award at the end of August, and progressed to the main gong inside four weeks.

In league action in August, he laid on four assists, and scored his first goal of the campaign in 2-1 home win over Athletic Club.

🎉Lamine Yamal wins September's La Liga Player of the Month….after winning the Young Player title in August 😆 #LALIGAEASPORTS | #LALIGAPOTM https://t.co/E20MWqtqpi — Football España (@footballespana_) October 4, 2024

Three goals and one assist in September has seen him scoop the trophy and his numbers are superb from the opening two months of the 2024/25 season.

Going into this weekend’s action, with Barcelona away at Alaves, Lamine Yamal is joint top of the assist charts, with five overall at a rate of 0.69 per 90 minutes played.

He is also joint-first for combined league goals and assists, on nine, alongside strike partner Robert Lewandowski after eight games played.