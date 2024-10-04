Real Madrid Villarreal

Injured Thibaut Courtois not risked as Real Madrid host Villarreal

Real Madrid goal keeper Thibaut Courtois will not be involved in their weekend La Liga clash with Villarreal.

Los Blancos sign off for the October international break with a tie against the Yellow Submarine in the Spanish capital.

Courtois has not featured since the 1-1 derby draw at Atletico Madrid and he missed the midweek UEFA Champions League defeat at Lille.

Despite some positive updates from his recovery, Carlo Ancelotti has opted against a taking a possible risk, to allow his No.1 an extended chance to recover during the incoming international window.

Andriy Lunin will continue to deputise in goal with Dani Ceballos named in a matchday squad for the first time in six weeks by Ancelotti following an ankle problem.

A clash with Villarreal is a battle between second and third in the La Liga table as the pair look to put pressure on leaders Barcelona before the latest international pause.

