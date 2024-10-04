Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi is a major injury doubt for their UEFA Champions League trip to Real Madrid on October 22.

The Germany international has been in sensational form since the start of the 2024/25 season with five goals scored.

That included an eye-catching first half hat trick as Dortmund demolished Celtic 7-1 in their first home Champions League game of the campaign.

However, Adeyemi was forced off in the opening minutes of the second period, with the 22-year-old in clear pain on the sidelines.

Following initial tests on the injury, the Bundesliga giants have now confirmed a muscle tear, which is expected to keep him out of action for around two to three weeks.

As per reports from Diario AS, that puts him up against the clock for the trip to Madrid, but he will step up his recovery in the international break.

The clash will be a rerun of the 2024 Champions League final where Real Madrid emerged with a 2-0 win at Wembley Stadium.

He will miss their weekend trip to Union Berlin before the domestic season hits pause for the UEFA Nations League.