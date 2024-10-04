Barcelona are plotting a raid on Manchester United for their academy graduate Alejandro Garnacho.

Barcelona might not be in the best financial situation but they are always on the lookout for opportunities that could help them bolster their squad. The Catalan giants are closely monitoring Alejandro Garnacho’s situation at Manchester United and according to a report from SunSport, the Red Devils have been put on red alert following his frustrating start to the new season.

The Argentine winger had an impressive 2023/24 campaign where he contributed towards 15 goals (10 goals, 5 assists). Despite his heroics, the 20-year-old has often found himself on the bench in the new season. He has only started three out of his nine outings and his lack of game time has resulted in claims of a row with Erik ten Hag.

After being left out of the starting XI in their 2-1 loss to Brighton back in August, the United graduate shared a cryptic post on his social media where he insisted “God has something planned for me”.

Barcelona feel they could have an opportunity to sign the Argentine attacking sensation. While Raphinha is doing wonders as a left-winger, Garnacho could further bolster their attack. He could help them in the short as well as the long run. Manchester United value him at £50 million and the Spanish giants won’t hesitate to pay such a fee for the 20-year-old who seems to have huge potential.