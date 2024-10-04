Barcelona have made Erling Haaland their top priority for the summer of 2025.

Barcelona have been playing their home games at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium as the Spotify Camp Nou is under reconstruction. The Catalan giants are looking for a marquee signing to mark the grand reopening and according to a report from SPORT, Hansi Flick’s team have made Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland their priority target for next summer.

While Robert Lewandowski is still going strong at the age of 36, the Spanish giants need to bring in someone who can take over from the Polish international. Haaland could be the best possible long-term replacement for the former Bayern Munich star. He is already a force to reckon with at 24 and will only get better with time.

The Norwegian international’s contract with City runs until the summer of 2027 and they are unlikely to let him leave with ease. But Barcelona could look to capitalize on the fact that Pep Guardiola’s contract is nearing its end, potentially tempting Haaland with the prospect of a new challenge in Spain.

Joan Laporta wants a marquee signing for the renovated Camp Nou and signing Haaland will significantly bolster their attack. But they are not going to find it easy as a potential transfer will cost a fortune and City will try their best to keep hold of their star striker.