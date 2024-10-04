Atletico Madrid have identified Ben Chilwell as a top target to reinforce their backline.

Diego Simeone’s team forked out around €40 million to acquire Conor Gallagher’s services in the summer. They are looking to raid Chelsea again in an attempt to improve the left side of their defence.

According to reports via TEAMtalk, Atletico Madrid hold a strong interest in the services of Ben Chilwell as they are aware that the Blues will consider suitable offers for the left-back.

The 27-year-old English full-back was a key part of the Chelsea team following his arrival from Leicester City. But, things have gone downhill for him in recent years as he has struggled to stay fit and the arrival of Enzo Maresca has seen him go down the pecking order. The Blues will be happy to sanction the departure of Chilwell who has only played 45 minutes of first-team football this season and is unlikely to get much game time with Marc Cucurella and Levi Colwill the preferred options.

With Reinildo Mandava’s contract running out in 10 months, Simeone seeks more quality at left-back. The Leicester graduate could be an ideal fit for his system as he can feature as a full-back and a wing-back. While the 27-year-old couldn’t secure a move away during the summer, Chilwell doesn’t intend on continuing as a back-up and will push for an exit in the winter. Atletico will look for a cut-price deal as they are aware that he is not in Maresca’s plans.