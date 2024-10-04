Atletico Madrid ban two fans after Real Madrid derby disorder

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 29: Koke of Atletico de Madrid interacts with the fans during the LaLiga match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on September 29, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid have banned two club members following fan disorder in their derby clash with Real Madrid on September 29.

Los Rojiblancos snatched a 1-1 derby draw in the most dramatic setting as Angel Correa netted in the 95th minute to cap a wild night in the Spanish capital.

However, the result on the pitch was just one of the storylines, with both sets of players ordered off the pitch as stadium security battled to keep control of angry Atletico Madrid ultras.

In the fallout from the incident, Atletico Madrid have already confirmed the permanent stadium banning of one member, who was rumoured to have been potentially carrying a weapon.

The club have continued to work with their security staff and local police to identify more individuals with swift action now taken on two individuals.

Further enquiries will continue, with more bans expected to be issued in the coming days, as police trawl through hours of security footage and reports from inside the Estadio Metropolitano.