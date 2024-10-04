Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger has heaped praise on Barcelona attacking sensation Lamine Yamal.

At the age of just 17, Yamal is already a mainstay for club and country. He has had a phenomenal rise in recent years and the Spanish international looks destined for greatness. Real Madrid defensive mainstay Antonio Rudiger recently talked about the teenager’s incredible rise on Mundo Deportivo.

The German centre-back said to Mundo Deportivo: ”What Lamine Yamal is doing is ridiculous, you have to give him credit. He plays for Barcelona at the age of 17, what he did at the EURO.”

The teenager has already featured in 61 matches for the first team of the Catalan giants and has also contributed towards 26 goals (12 goals, 14 assists). He was a key figure in Xavi’s team last season and played a massive part in Spain’s triumph at Euro 2024. He has made an exceptional start to the new campaign under Hansi Flick with 10 goal contributions in as many outings.

Rudiger feels it is not ordinary for a teenager to do what Yamal has been doing for over a year now. The Madrid centre-back feels the Barcelona graduate deserves a lot of credit and hopes the 17-year-old manages to stay healthy.

He added: “I hope he stays healthy, he has a brilliant future. It’s pretty scary what he’s doing.”

Rudiger admitted that it is scary to see what Yamal is doing at such a young age and it is a massive praise for the young winger especially coming from a key player of their fiercest rivals.