“We have hit rock bottom” – Real Madrid dressing room devastated by Lille defeat

Real Madrid saw their 36-match unbeaten run ended on Wednesday night, as they lost 1-0 to Lille in their second league phase fixture in the Champions League. It was a desperate performance from the reigning champions, whose start to the new season has been challenging, to say the least.

In 10 matches, Real Madrid have already dropped points in four (draws to Mallorca, Las Palmas and Atletico Madrid, loss to Lille). Confidence appears to be low in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, with Marca reporting that the words “we have hit rock bottom” could be heard from the dressing room after Wednesday’s defeat.

After the match, Carlo Ancelotti called on his side to use the defeat as momentum to improve results and performances, similarly to how they did last season. Bearing this in mind, Saturday’s fixture against Villarreal will be a big one for Real Madrid, especially as the visitors will arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu with plenty of confidence after their own strong start to the campaign.