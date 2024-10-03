WATCH: Kylian Mbappe’s brother leads Lille celebrations after historic victory over Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s 36-match unbeaten run was ended by Lille on Wednesday night, with the Ligue 1 side securing a historic 1-09 victory against the reigning European champions. The fixture was also a special one for the Mbappe family, as it saw younger brother Ethan take on older brother Kylian.

Only Kylian played, as he appeared as a second half substitute following his recovery from a thigh injury. Ethan is injured himself, which is why he was not involved. However, that did not stop him from leading the Lille’s post-match celebrations in the dressing room, which was shown in a video posted on X.

Celui-là il a une saveur particulière 😍 𝑳𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒊𝒔 ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/6OapQWQ0vK — LOSC (@losclive) October 2, 2024

Getting the better of Real Madrid does not happen every day, as shown by the fact that Carlo Ancelotti’s side had been unbeaten in their previous 36 matches before this one. There’s no doubt that it is a moment to be savoured for Lille, but for Los Blancos, they must bounce back quickly.