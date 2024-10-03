Villarreal set to be without key performer for Real Madrid fixture

Villarreal make the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday for their MD9 fixture against Real Madrid. Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side have had an excellent start to the season, and they will go to the Spanish capital in high spirits.

However, they are expected to be without the services of Ayoze Perez. Diario AS have reported that the 31-year-old, who missed Monday’s victory over Las Palmas with a muscular injury, was again absent from training, and the same goes for Denis Suarez, who came off at half time at La Ceramica.

On Friday, Marcelino will hold his final training session before the trip to Madrid. If Ayoze – who has already scored six La Liga goals this season – is absent again, it will be certain that he misses out against Real Madrid.

Villarreal would be significant weakened without Ayoze, although they will put their faith in Thierno Barry and Nicolas Pepe, who linked up well against Las Palmas.