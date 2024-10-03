Real Madrid are keen on signing the Girona left-back Miguel Gutierez in the coming months.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the best left-backs in the league since leaving Real Madrid and Los Blancos are keeping tabs on his progress.

According to TBR football, Real Madrid inserted a buyback clause in his deal when they sold him and they will be able to sign the player for a fee of around £6.6 million in the summer of 2025. Meanwhile, Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are keen on the player as well and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him when the transfer window reopens in January.

Gutierrez has a £29 million release clause in his contract, and the three English clubs certainly have the financial muscle to afford him.

The defender could be attracted to the idea of competing in the Premier League and the opportunity to join clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United or Liverpool will be hard to turn down.

Real Madrid will have to make a decision on their pursuit of the player soon. It will be interesting to see if they wait around until the summer of 2025 to sign him on a bargain. Alternatively, they could look to trigger his current clause and beat the competition for his services in January.