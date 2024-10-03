Real Madrid make contact with world class Liverpool star ahead of possible 2025 move

Real Madrid are aware that they will soon need to sign a new right-back. Current first team options Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are heading towards the twilight stages in their respective careers, so a successor has to be on the agenda. At this stage, the most likely candidate is Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Los Blancos have been regularly linked with Alexander-Arnold in the last few months. Their intention would be to sign him as a free agent next summer, as his Liverpool contract is due to expire in July.

According to Relevo, Real Madrid officials have been in contact with Alexander-Arnold’s representatives on several occasions. The intention has been to figure out what interested he would in a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, where he would be united with England teammate Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool have been desperately trying to agree a new contract with Alexander-Arnold, but until now, their efforts have been futile. If Real Madrid can secure his services as a free agent, it would be a blockbuster signing, to say the least. At this stage, a decision is not expected to come for a few months.