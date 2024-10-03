Real Madrid want to sign the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz during the summer of 2025.

According to a report from SportBILD, Real Madrid have now learnt the asking price for the 21-year-old German international, and he will cost around £125 million.

The 21-year-old has been exceptional for Bayer Leverkusen, and he helped them win the league title last season. The German international scored 18 goals and picked up 20 assists in all competitions as well.

He is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add goals and creativity to the Real Madrid attack. Los Blancos could certainly use more cutting edge in the final third and the German international would be a long-term investment. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are prepared to break the bank for him.

They are not the only club keen on signing the German midfielder and they will face competition from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old midfielder will look to compete at the highest level and the opportunity to join a club like Real Madrid could be quite attractive for him. It remains to be seen whether all parties can finalise an agreement in the coming months.