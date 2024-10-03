Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on the Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro as an alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 25-year-old Liverpool defender is a priority target for Real Madrid in the summer of 2025, but they are already lining up alternatives in case they fail to get a deal done for the England international, as per CaughtOffside.

Porro has been outstanding for Tottenham since joining the club and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Real Madrid. They need a long-term replacement for Dan Carvajal and the Spanish international would be the ideal fit for them.

Apart from his defensive qualities, he is quite effective going forward and Porro could add a new dimension to the Real Madrid attack as well. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to sanction his departure.

The Spaniard is reportedly valued at €65 million and Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer of the defender. There is no doubt that Real Madrid have the financial muscle to pay the reported asking price.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to move to Real Madrid will be quite attractive for the Spurs defender as well. It would be a step up in his career and he would get to fight for major trophies with them.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.