Real Madrid defender Eder Militao picked up an injury against Atletico Madrid and he could now miss out against Villarreal on Saturday.

According to a report from the Athletic, the defender is experiencing discomfort in his left thigh and he will undergo medical tests to determine the extent of the damage.

The 26-year-old Brazilian is a key player for Real Madrid and they cannot afford to lose him for an extended period. They will certainly hope that it is a minor injury and the player can return to action soon. Meanwhile, Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to start as the central defender in his absence if Miliato is ruled out of the clash against Villarreal at the weekend.

Real Madrid will not want to aggravate the injury situation, and it would be ideal for the Brazilian defender to be rested on Saturday. The Spanish giants will be hoping to challenge for major trophies this season and they need their key players fit and firing.

Militao will be instrumental to their hopes of having a successful season and it remains to be seen whether he can return to action quickly. Real Madrid certainly have enough quality at their disposal to get through the game against Villarreal without their star defender.