Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid receive extra opportunity to sign players in 2025

Next summer will see the first edition of the newly-revamped Club World Cup. 32 teams will take part in the competition, which is being held in the United States. La Liga will have two entrees: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

The 2025 Club World Cup comes at the end of a gruelling 2024-25 season for the European teams involved in the tournament, which is set to take place from the 15th June to the 13th of July. Taking into account that squads could be tired at that stage, FIFA have decided that an extra transfer window be opened for those taking part, as reported by Marca.

This window would be open from the 1st to the 10th of June. On top of this, players whose contracts are set to expire on the 30th of June will be allowed to continue at their club if they are still involved in the Club World Cup after this date.

FIFA have proposed these changes to make it easier for clubs like Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. It remains to be seen whether they are taken advantage of by those involved at the 2025 Club World Cup.