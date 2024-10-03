Manchester United and Chelsea vying to sign Barcelona star that could be available for transfer in January

Barcelona have been very patient in their approach with Frenkie de Jong, whose contract situation continues to cause concerns at Can Barca. A new deal has been on the table for months, but until now, no response has been given by the Dutch midfielder, who made his long-awaited return to action on Tuesday.

Frenkie de Jong will put in maximum effort during the international break to arrive in top shape for the crucial games against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. @ferrancorreas — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 3, 2024

De Jong’s current contract is set to expire in 2026. Barcelona want to extend his stay beyond this, with the idea being to reduce his salary to help with their financial problems. The player himself is in no rush to decide his future, although he could be soon.

According to Sport, Barcelona want a contract agreement with de Jong to be all-but finalised by the end of 2024. If this does not happen, there is a strong chance that he is transfer-listed, which would open the door to an exit taking place as early as January.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are some of the clubs keeping tabs on de Jong’s situation at Barcelona. If he does not sign a new deal, they will surely start to consider a move.

It’s clear that Barcelona have no intention of letting de Jong run his contract down. If he does not sign a new deal soon, his spell in Catalonia will surely be ending sooner rather than later.