Stars, banners and sell-outs: How James Rodtiguez will this Rayo Vallecano side be?

On Saturday afternoon, Madrid bathed in the sun, as September gave one last fond smile at summer. In Vallecas, there was Colombian in the air, the streets were full, and the queues were long. Inconceivably, it was the much more sullen cousin of the Madrid derby, Rayo Vallecano against Leganes, that had the Player of the Tournament from this year’s Copa America. James Rodriguez was not just in town this time, he was the talk of it, making his first start for his new club.

Manager Inigo Perez relented after a 16-minute Friday press conference in which eight of the sixteen minutes were dedicated James. Four of the 11 questions were directly regarding the iconic number 10, and two more spuriously referred to ‘line-up’ choices, indirectly evoking the bronzed complection and pearly-white of the elephant in the room. Seeing a handful of minutes off the bench against Osasuna and Atletico Madrid, the 33-year-old missed out entirely on their trip to Girona. Press, public and you dare say President Raul Martin Presa were hungry for James. “Any day is a good day to see a Rayo player,” Perez responded dryly to it being a fine time to hand James his full debut. “You might be worried about James, but I have 25 players to worry about.”

Five minutes in though, it was the anti-James that scored. So often Sergio Camello is blessed with everything but the final and decisive touch, with the very notable exception of two delectable finishes in the final of the Olympics this summer, he raced clear and found the corner with disconcerting ease. The hard-working Leganes were not supposed to be breached so easily, or so early. A pleased Vallecas barely had time to build themselves up to a goal celebration.

James Rodríguez's first start for Rayo today in Vallecas. Not that you need an excuse, but it's a good one. pic.twitter.com/9uRD87ng0X — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) September 28, 2024

Meanwhile James looked good in fits and bursts, showing nice touches, pointing and surveying the pitch, working out the spaces. On two occasions, James dropped near the edge of his box, finding a way to twist, and shoogle free of his pursuing defender, setting in motion dangerous basketball counter-attacks. At other times, James made the move, and then fought his own body, his brain sending signals faster than his limbs could respond to them. That should improve with fitness, but a run from halfway ended with him rasping, the shot wide and his lungs dry.

Rayo looked good, drawing on some of their early season performances against Osasuna, Real Sociedad and Atletico. After a constipated second half of the season under Andoni Iraola’s former assistant, Perez has put out a side that increasingly was resembling his old boss’ blueprints: high-tempo, crowd-rousing and with a keen disregard for reputations. The second half saw Leganes come back into the game though, with Peruvian mechanic Renato Tapia slowly taming the Rayo attempts to inject pace, ensuring that the match was played to suit their needs.

James was withdrawn after an hour, and on came Isi Palazon initially, followed by Randy Nteka, Oscar Valentin, Oscar Trejo and then Adrian Embarba. Rayo looked denatured though, incapable of using one or two touches, and even their late pressure was a little ponderous in the final third.

This is not the first time that Rayo have signed a star name to bring in the fans. From that point of view, Presa’s plan was a success. Vallecas sold out for a more modest clash against the promoted Leganes, despite tickets going for €10 more than the same game would have last season. Previously, Radamel Falcao arrived, and opened his spell with five goals and plenty of frenzy. While he won the hearts of locals and his teammates, his in-game contribution fizzled out fast.

More of a sure thing seemed Raul de Tomas, who first made a name for himself in front of the Bukaneros fans. Arriving in the prime of his career, recently called up to the Spain squad, de Tomas was unable to play for the first four months as he was signed after the transfer deadline. His spell has involved even less excitement than Falcao’s, despite the obvious advantages of age and situation.

Logic suggests that James, having so recently demonstrated just how devastating he can be against the best Latin America has to offer, should be able to avoid being footnoted in the same fashion through sheer quality. Perez has described him as a ‘simple guy’, someone willing to help and give advice, comparing him in that sense to Falcao too. The ageing Oscar Trejo is plenty evidence that a slowing Riquelmian playmaker can function as part of Rayo’s ecosystem. The fact remains though that by misuse or misunderstanding, the star names have struggled to shine under the lights at Vallecas, with Isi and Alvaro Garcia perhaps not up on the La Liga billboard, but much more reliably seducing the local crowd.

🪧 La pancarta mostrada por el fondo de Vallecas en el #RayoAtleti "En Vallekas nadie es más que nadie" pic.twitter.com/DnNNUlvPUg — Union Rayo Live (@UnionRayoLive) September 22, 2024

Perez looks to be trying to return Rayo to the roots of their success, mirroring what made Rayo a must-watch under Iraola. Their draw against Atletico and narrow defeat to Barcelona are sure signs of progress, and the sight of Jorge de Frutos flying down the touchline is equally pleasing to the Vallecanos. Where Rayo lacked against Leganes was not James’ fault for the most part, but as Tapia began to influence the game for Leganes, Iraola’s carefully devised press would’ve caught him out once or twice. Not for lack of work, but James missed the point in the mechanism where he was meant to pressure the opposition.

It is very early days, and the conception of James as a Rayo player is not yet out of the hospital. However be it for legs, quality or work-rate, James has been shown by international teammate Falcao and Rayo teammate R.D.T, that name is not enough to make it at Rayo. Particularly if Perez is returning Rayo to their recipe of old. The challenge is as much his, to make this meld together, and there is no doubt, that where James has been successful, teams have followed his cumbia beat. During the draw against Atletico, the Bukaneros fan group help up a banner: “In Vallekas, nobody is more than anyone else.”