“He’s ridiculous” – Real Madrid star delivers assessment of Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has taken the world of football by storm over the last 12-18 months, and he continued to go from strength to strength. Already, he is considered to be a world class player, and that is at the age of 17.

Barcelona have a top prospect on their hands, of that there is no doubt. That’s also known at their bitter rivals Real Madrid, with Antonio Rudiger delivering his assessment on the teenage sensation during a recent interview with Inside Scoop (via MD).

“You have to give credit to what he’s doing…. He’s ridiculous, ridiculous. He has an impressive future ahead of him. I hope he stays healthy because you should never wish anyone ill. The player he is for Barcelona at 17 years old, what he did in the European Championship… It’s quite scary, quite scary. He has a bright future.”

On Real Madrid, Rudiger picked his ideal centre-back signing for Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

“Having Saliba would be great. He is one of the three best centre-backs in the world along with Van Dijk and Gabriel.”