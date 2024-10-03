Hansi Flick devises plan for Barcelona goalkeeping duties

On Wednesday, Barcelona finally confirmed Wojciech Szczesny’s signing. The Polish goalkeeper arrives as the replacement for the stricken Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, and he will compete with current starter Inaki Pena to become Hansi Flick’s number one.

Szczęsny is convinced that he'll become a starter. @totcosta — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 3, 2024

Szczesny is determined to oust Pena, but it may not be that simple. According to MD, the goalkeeping position will be determined firstly by the form of Pena. However, it cannot be ruled out that Barcelona do not have a set in stone starter for the remainder of the season.

There is a chance that Flick opts to share that ‘keeper responsibilities between Pena and Szczesny. Barcelona are competing across four competitions this season – La Liga, Champions League, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup – and there are possibilities for the two stoppers to be used in a competition or two each.

It remains to be seen how Flick approaches the situation. For now, he is happy with Pena as Barcelona’s first-choice ‘keeper, but Szczesny is determined to complicate matters.