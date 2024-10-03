France confirm good news for Real Madrid with Kylian Mbappe decision

Kylian Mbappe made a quick-fire return to action during Real Madrid’s Champions League defeat to Lille on Wednesday. He suffered a thigh injury during last weekend’s victory against Alaves, and despite reports stating that he’d be out of action for three weeks, he was back after one.

However, caution will be taken with Mbappe in the coming weeks in order to avoid an aggravation. In this regard, Real Madrid have been helped by the French Football Federation and France head coach Didier Deschamps, as the 25-year-old has not been called up for Les Bleus’ upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Israel and Belgium.

As per Relevo, Deschamps revealed why Mbappe has been excluded from his latest squad.

“I spoke with Kylian and, due to his situation, which is still uncertain after his participation in Lille, he will not come. He has a game on Saturday and there are doubts. He does not have a serious problem, but he needs treatment to recover well. We’re not here to take risks. That’s why Kylian has not been included in the squad.”

Real Madrid are delighted with the decision, and understandably so. Should Mbappe get through Saturday’s fixture against Villarreal without any complications, it’s likely that he’ll be back at 100% after the international break.