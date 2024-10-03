European round-up: Athletic Club victorious but Real Sociedad and Real Betis suffer disappointing defeats

The European midweek card concluded on Thursday, and three more La Liga sides were in action. In the Europa League, Athletic Club hosted AZ Alkmaar at San Mames, with Real Sociedad also taking on Anderlecht on Basque soil. In the Conference League, Real Betis travelled to Legia Warsaw.

Athletic Club 2-0 AZ

Athletic Club have followed up last week’s impressive draw at AS Roma with a commanding victory against AZ. Ernesto Valverde’s side were dominant throughout, although it took until the 72nd minute for Inaki Williams to open the scoring. Late on, Oihan Sancet would add a second for Los Leones.

Real Sociedad 1-2 Anderlecht

Real Sociedad have now lost six of their last seven home matches after a desperate defeat to Anderlecht. Pablo Marin had opened the scoring for the hosts, but goals from Luis Vazquez and Theo Leoni ensured another defeat for Imanol Alguacil’s side.

Legia Warsaw 1-0 Real Betis

In their Conference League opener, Real Betis were disappointingly beaten by Legia Warsaw. Steve Kapuadi’s first half goal was the difference between the two teams – it also highlighted Los Verdiblancos’ reliance on Giovani Lo Celso, with the Argentine playmaker not playing in Poland in order to rest up for El Gran Derbi on Sunday.