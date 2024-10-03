Brazilian forward Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona and talks could begin during the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old will be a free agent in the summer of 2025 and he will be free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs starting in January.

According to a report from the Spanish publication SPORT, Barcelona are now hoping to strike an agreement with the South American regarding a potential return to the club.

Neymar played some of his best football at Barcelona, and the opportunity to return to the La Liga club could be quite exciting for him. Meanwhile, Barcelona need more quality and depth in the attacking unit as well and the 128-cap Brazilian international would be a useful option if he can regain his fitness and form.

Neymar is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

It seems unlikely that the 32-year-old will extend his contract with Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal, and therefore, a return to Europe could be on the cards. Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down for most players.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.