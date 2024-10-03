Barcelona starlet set for first Spain call-up after making impressive start to 2024-25 season

Barcelona have had numerous injury problems at the start of this season, but despite this, they have won eight of their opening 10 matches. One of the players to have stepped up in these circumstances is Marc Casado, who has been a regular starter for the Catalans since being promoted to the first team during the summer.

Casado has started six of Barcelona’s 10 matches, and he has been a very consistent performer. Hansi Flick considers him in his current best XI, and there is little doubt that he has taken his chance with the injuries to Gavi, Marc Bernal and Frenkie de Jong, who made his return from five months out in the victory over Young Boys on Tuesday.

Casado’s impressive form should earn him his first call-up to the senior Spain side, as MD have revealed that he is on Luis de la Fuente’s shortlist. Barcelona teammate Inigo Martinez is also in with a good chance, as he has also had a fine start to the season.

Casado is one of the players that could benefit from Rodri Hernandez’s ACL injury, although Spain do have plenty of exciting defensive midfield options – including the likes of Pepelu and Aleix Garcia, as well as nailed-on starter Martin Zubimendi.