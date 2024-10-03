Barcelona president Joan Laporta aims sly dig at Xavi Hernandez with latest Hansi Flick praise

On Thursday, Barcelona president Joan Laporta attended the Cruyff Foundation’s Open Day. During the event, he took the opportunity to address the media on a number of topics – one of these was Hansi Flick.

Laporta expressed his delight at Flick’s tenure so far, although his comments have been perceived by Relevo as a sly dig at previous head coach Xavi Hernandez, who was sacked at the end of the last season to make way for Flick’s arrival.

“Hansi knows that the best times have been when we have had many players from the academy reinforced with players of the level that we have signed. He is doing very well. He has no excuses in the sense that he does not look for excuses. The injured players are an inconvenience, he overcomes it well, now the important ones are recovering, such as Frenkie de Jong, who has already played, as well as Olmo, Fermin, Gavi…”

It’s not the first time that Laporta has appeared to throw a “dart” in Xavi’s direction, since the Barcelona legend was relieved of his duties. Flick may be outdoing him so far, but there is still a long way to go in the season.