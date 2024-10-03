Barcelona keeping tabs on midfielder that can be signed for €30m in 2025

Barcelona have seen their midfield options somewhat decimated in the last few months. Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Marc Bernal, Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo are just some of the players to have suffered injuries during this time, and although the club has not suffered too much, especially this season, there are arguments to say that the depth of options should be extended.

One player that Barcelona could make a move for in 2025 is Nico Gonzalez, whom they sold to FC Porto in 2023 for a fee of €8.5m. As per Sport, the 22-year-old has made an impressive start to the season in Portugal, and his performances are being watched at Can Barca.

Nico González' performances over at FC Porto are not going unnoticed at Barcelona, who have a buy-back option on him worth €30m, which expires in 2025. @scapde_45 pic.twitter.com/BZ08QarOZF — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 3, 2024

Barcelona can re-sign Nico for €30m, as per a buy-back clause that was agreed upon with Porto. However, their last chance to activate it will be next summer, as it expires after the 2025 summer transfer window closes.

If Nico continues getting better and better, his chances of a return to Barcelona will increase. However, it is unlikely that the club splashes out €30m on a new midfielder, as there are other areas that need addressed more pressingly.