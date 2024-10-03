Barcelona forced to abandon plans to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule this month

During the summer, Barcelona were only able to sign Dani Olmo as a first team player because of the club’s poor financial situation. They had hoped for better, but their inability to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule meant that it was impossible for further additions to arrive.

Barcelona officials are determined to ensure that there is no repeat of this going forward, with a return to the 1:1 being sought as soon as possible. The most likely way for this to happen would be for a new sponsorship agreement with Nike to be completed, and recently, there has been reports of confidence from within Can Barca of this happening sooner rather than later.

However, this is not the case. According to Catalunya Radio’s El club de la mitjanit, Barcelona do not anticipate returning to the 1:1 this month, while an agreement with Nike is still very far off.

This has developed into a very frustrating situation for Barcelona, and for now, there continues to be no end in sight.