Barcelona expect to have key player available for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid fixtures

Barcelona have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season, and during last month’s Catalan derby victory at Girona, they suffered an important one when Dani Olmo was struck down with a muscular problem. He was ruled out for 4-5 weeks, which was tough to take after his strong start to life back at Can Barca.

Olmo has progressed well in his recovery, and soon, he will be back in action. As per Marca, the idea is for the Spanish playmaker to return to group training during the international break, with a view to making an appearance against Sevilla on the 20th of October.

All being well, Olmo should be at 100% for Barcelona’s crunch fixtures against Bayern Munich (23rd) and Real Madrid (26th). If he is, it would be massive boost for Hansi Flick, who considers the 26-year-old to be an invaluable player.

Barcelona have coped fairly well in Olmo’s absence, but he is someone that makes them better when he does play. Having him available to face Bayern and Real Madrid is absolutely essential, of that there is no doubt.