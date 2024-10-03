Barcelona confident of securing contract agreement for talented teenage midfielder

Since the summer transfer window closed at the end of August, Barcelona have been working on contract renewals. Marc Bernal recently agreed an “adjustment” that will see him stay until 2029, while it has also been reported that Fermin Lopez, Gavi and Pedri have also been in discussions over new deals.

Breaking: Dani Olmo is making significant steps in his recovery. The idea is for him to resume group training this international break, so that he will be at 100% for the upcoming matches. @marca pic.twitter.com/B0COZGfdvd — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 3, 2024

It’s not only first team affairs that are being worked on, as Barcelona have also been in talks with the representatives of Unai Hernandez. The 19-year-old midfielder is one of the leading talents in Barca Atletic’s squad, and he has been tipped for a first team promotion in the near future.

According to Sport, Barcelona expect to agree a new contract with Hernandez very soon. There is an air of desperate to get talks wrapped up, as the youngster is out of contract in July – club officials have no plans to lose him for free.

Hernandez will be one to keep an eye on if he does sign a new deal. Barcelona are expected to promote him soon after an agreement is reached, meaning that he would be at the disposal of Hansi Flick.