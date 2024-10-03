Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 31-year-old Ghanaian international will be a free agent in the summer of 2025, and he has been linked with a return to La Liga. According to a report from Jorge Asensio, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid could be potential destinations for the player.

It remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for Partey in the coming months. There is no doubt that he could be a useful acquisition for them, especially if he can get over his injury problems.

Barcelona have been quite vulnerable defensively this season and they could use a combative defensive midfielder like Partey who will help protect the defensive unit and break down opposition attacks.

Similarly, Atletico Madrid could use more physicality and defensive cover in the side as well. Partey has played for the Spanish giants in the past and the opportunity to return to Wanda Metropolitano could be an exciting one for him.

Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer next summer would be quite tempting for any club and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He has a quality to play for the best clubs in the world and securing his signature on a free transfer would be a major bargain.